Two Game 2 matchups highlight Thursday's NBA playoff schedule. They include Cavaliers vs. Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. The NBA DFS player pool includes the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren, leaving for high-quality options to be available. Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) are both out.

So who will go off in their games tonight, and who will sputter? A winning NBA DFS strategy is as much about avoiding highly priced players who underperform as it is about hitting on undervalued players. So, which stars should you bypass in NBA daily Fantasy for Thursday? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Thursday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 7

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham ($11,000 on DraftKings, $10,700 on FanDuel). Cunningham has been a key component to the Detroit offense. He poured in 32 points with 12 assists and two blocks in a 116-94 win over Orlando in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup. In Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the second round, he poured in 23 points with seven assists and three rebounds. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around stacking Cunningham with guard Daniss Jenkins ($3,900 on DraftKings, $4,400 on FanDuel). Jenkins has reached double-digit scoring in each of Detroit's last two playoff games, including 16 in the Game 7 win over the Magic. In that game, he also added five assists, three rebounds and one block. He added 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in the Game 1 win over the Cavaliers. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for May 7

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.