Friday features two Game 6 matchups on the 2026 NBA playoff schedule. They include Pistons at Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET and Spurs vs. Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. The NBA DFS player pool includes the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Max Strus, Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Stephon Castle, Tobias Harris, Victor Wembanyama, Evan Mobley, Julius Randle and Jarrett Allen.

A winning NBA DFS strategy is as much about avoiding highly priced players who underperform as it is about hitting on undervalued players. So, which stars should you bypass in NBA daily Fantasy for Friday? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 15

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Timberwolves center Naz Reid ($5,900 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel). Reid is averaging 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 11 postseason games off the bench. In a 114-109 win in Game 4, he nearly had a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. He also added four assists. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around Timberwolves small forward Jaden McDaniels ($6,000 on DraftKings, $5,900 on FanDuel). McDaniels has played well in the series with the Spurs. In Tuesday's Game 5 loss, he poured in 17 points, while grabbing six boards and dishing out two assists. In 11 postseason starts, McDaniels is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for May 15

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.