Friday features two Game 3 matchups on its NBA playoff schedule. They include Knicks vs. 76ers at 7 p.m. ET and Spurs vs. Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET. The NBA DFS player pool includes the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, VJ Edgecombe, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Paul George, Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns and potentially Joel Embiid (questionable), leaving high-quality options to be available.

A winning NBA DFS strategy is as much about avoiding highly priced players who underperform as it is about hitting on undervalued players. So, which stars should you bypass in NBA daily Fantasy for Friday? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Friday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 8

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers forward Paul George ($6,900 on DraftKings, $7,000 on FanDuel). George has been a consistent threat on offense. In nine postseason games, he is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is coming off a 19-point, six-rebound, four-assist and two-block effort in Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Knicks. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

He's also building his NBA DFS strategy around Spurs guard Dylan Harper ($4,800 on DraftKings, $4,900 on FanDuel). Harper has upped his game in the postseason. During the regular season, he averaged 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds. In seven playoff games, however, Harper is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. In Monday's 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves, he scored 18 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for May 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of an optimal matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.