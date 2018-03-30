NBA DFS: Richaun Holmes and top picks for March 30 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Friday, March 30, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Thursday, McClure locked in Bucks guard Khris Middleton at $7,500 on FanDuel. The result: Middleton saw 38 minutes on the floor and stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, three rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists -- leading to over 35 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel.
For Friday's NBA slate, McClure is all over 76ers forward Richaun Holmes, who is $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.
Philadelphia's front court is dealing with several key injuries. Justin Anderson and Amir Johnson missed Wednesday's game and now Joel Embiid (face) will be on the shelf for at least a few weeks.
That means extra minutes for Holmes, who stepped up with 15 points and seven rebounds against the Knicks after Embiid went down. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Friday night.
Another value play that McClure is all over for Friday's slate: Atlanta Hawks guard Isaiah Taylor, who is $4,800 on both sites.
Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (ankle) is doubtful for Friday, giving Taylor another night to extend his strong run. With Schroder sitting the last two games, Taylor has topped 30 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel.
He has that kind of upside again on Friday in what should be a fast-paced game against the 76ers.
McClure is also targeting a player who has shown explosive upside and has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
