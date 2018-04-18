NBA DFS: Ricky Rubio and top picks for April 18 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Wednesday, April 18, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure rostered Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan at $7,400 on FanDuel. The result: DeRozan went off for 37 points, five rebounds and four assists -- returning 47 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the season. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Wednesday's three-game slate of Pacers-Cavaliers, Jazz-Thunder and Timberwolves-Rockets, McClure is all over Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose as a value play at $3,600 on both DraftKings and FanDuel.
The injury-prone veteran had a resurgence in Game 1 against Houston, scoring 16 points in 24 minutes, his highest total since joining the Timberwolves in early March.
His price, however, remains extremely low, providing plenty of value on Wednesday as Minnesota looks to keep pace with the high-scoring Rockets.
Another player McClure loves for Wednesday: Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio, who is $7,200 on FanDuel and $6,300 on DraftKings.
Rubio stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
That performance returned 40 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel, but it could have been even more if Rubio had shot better (5-of-18). Look for him to get back on track from the field and return even bigger numbers on Wednesday.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday night. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
