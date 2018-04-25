NBA DFS: Ricky Rubio and top picks for April 25 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA playoff action Wednesday, April 25, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

On Monday, with many of the same players on the slate as tonight, anybody who entered McClure's optimal lineup for a tournament on FanDuel tripled their money! Now he's back with his optimal lineups for Wednesday.

For tonight's four-game slate of Wizards-Raptors, Pacers-Cavaliers, Timberwolves-Rockets and Jazz-Thunder, McClure is all over Minnesota guard Derrick Rose as an extreme value play at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.

While Rose might not be in vintage form, he's produced well above-average numbers in the postseason as Minnesota has leaned on his experience. He's recorded back-to-back 25 DFS point nights on FanDuel, a total he previously hadn't hit since joining the Timberwolves in early March.

You can expect him to score at least 15 points, and contribute multiple rebounds, assists and possibly steals tonight as Minnesota looks to stave off elimination against the Rockets.

If you roster Rose as his bargain price, you'll have plenty of room to roster a stud like Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who is $7,400 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Rubio has been hot this postseason, recording a triple-double in Game 3 of this series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then pushing for those type of numbers again in Game 4. Utah is looking for a knockout against the Thunder tonight, and OKC's inability to contain Rubio is a big reason why this series is 3-1.

He has huge upside in multiple statistical categories tonight, but remains extremely affordable on both sites. Lock him in and watch DFS points rain in as he piles up points, rebounds, assists and steals.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.