NBA DFS: Robert Covington and top picks for April 4 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Wednesday, April 4, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Tuesday, McClure anchored his lineup with Thunder guard Russell Westbrook at $11,700 on FanDuel. The result: Westbrook exploded for 44 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, returning a massive total of 72.2 DFS points -- one of his better performances of the year. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is all over Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore, who is $3,800 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings

The Grizzlies are limping to the end of the season and will be without several key pieces on Wednesday such as Tyreke Evans (personal) and Chandler Parsons (knee). Memphis doesn't have much to play for, but a depleted roster will give McLemore more opportunities.

After seeing minimal playing time at some points earlier in the year, he's been on the floor for an average of 26 minutes the last two games and has recorded 21 points and nine boards during that span. He has a great chance to pay off his tiny price tonight against a New Orleans squad that gives up almost 111 points per game.

Another player McClure is all over: 76ers forward Robert Covington, who is $6,000 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.

Covington doesn't put up eye-popping scoring numbers, but his ability to stuff the stat sheet elsewhere makes him a must add tonight. He's recorded a combined 17 rebounds, 11 steals, five assists and three blocks in his last two outings.



That's helped him to over 40 DFS points in both those games, and he's in position to put similar production tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing insane numbers recently and has a nice matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to score 70, even 80 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.