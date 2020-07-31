Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Giannis has the chance to be one of the greatest players in history with the Bucks ( 2:18 )

After more than four months off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA has returned with 22 teams reporting to the bubble at Disney World in Orlando to finish the 2019-20 NBA season. Luka Doncic was looking like an MVP candidate prior to the shutdown and will make his bubble debut on Friday as the Mavericks take on the Suns. Doncic is averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists, a fixture in NBA DFS lineups this season as a multi-category contributor.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo will also make his return on Friday when the Bucks take on the Celtics as two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference go head-to-head. Antetokounmpo will be one of the most expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool, and affording stars like Doncic and Antetokounmpo means you'll need to find value elsewhere. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

And on Thursday, McClure was all over Paul George as one of his top picks. The result: George exploded for 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, returning almost 50 points and 7x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA schedule.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, McClure is high on Rockets guard Russell Westbrook at $9,800 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings. Though he's had to share the ball more this season than in recent years, Westbrook remains one of the top daily Fantasy producers in the league. The 31-year old enters the Orlando bubble averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game, all numbers that rank in the top 25 in the league.

Houston averages the fifth-most possessions per game, and the oddsmakers at William Hill have set the over-under for their matchup against the Mavericks at 229 points, easily the highest of the evening. Despite Westbrook's sky-high upside, he's just the fourth-most expensive option on both sites, leaving you valuable salary cap room to fill out your NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's Friday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Grizzlies guard Ja Morant at $6,300 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings. He faces the Blazers, a team that ranks 27th in the league in defensive rating. The rookie out of Murray State is a top-tier distributor, ranking 13th in the NBA with 6.9 assists. He's also a very capable scorer, shooting 49.1 percent from the floor as he averages 17.6 points per contest.

Morant provided daily Fantasy players with strong returns before the coronavirus shutdown as well. He returned 6x or higher on DraftKings in three of his final seven games before the break, including a whopping return of almost 10x against the Lakers on Feb. 29. With a juicy matchup and a track record of providing value, Morant is one of the must-roster NBA DFS picks for Friday's slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Friday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool for Friday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.