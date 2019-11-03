NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Sunday, Nov. 3

Sunday's slate offers plenty of exciting games for NBA DFS players, with several of the top stars in the league looking to add to their totals. Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is scoring 36.6 points per game, which leads the NBA by more than six. On Sunday, he'll take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET in one of the first games of the NBA schedule. Anthony Davis (29.2 points per game) and LeBron James (26.4) lead the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET. And Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET. But which of the league's hot hands should be part of your NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can separate your team from the masses? Before locking in your daily Fantasy basketball lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings on Wednesday. Then, he cashed on every lineup he gave SportsLine members on Thursday and Friday, and cashed with ease again on Monday and on Halloween. Anybody following him has seen HUGE returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA DFS slate.

For Sunday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook ($9,100 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings). Playing well beside Rockets teammate James Harden in the NBA's first two weeks, Westbrook is slightly above his career average in points, rebounds and assists. Following Friday's 27-7-8 output against the Nets, Westbrook is dialing up 23.4 points, 11 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game so far. Westbrook will be matched up with Miami point guard Justise Winslow, who is day-to-day with lower back stiffness. If Winslow can't go, Miami will start Kendrick Nunn in his place. It's a perfect storm for Westbrook on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Sunday also includes rostering Davis ($10,200 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings). He ranks fourth in scoring at 29.2 points per game for the 4-1 Lakers. His points-per-game average is up almost six over his career numbers, and his 11.6 rebounds per game are 1.1 higher than his career mark. Keep riding his hot streak and include Davis as part of your Sunday NBA DFS strategy.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.