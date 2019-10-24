NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Thursday, Oct. 24

There are only three games on the Thursday NBA schedule, but it's still a loaded slate for NBA DFS players as household names like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard are all set to take the floor. And with $400K on the line in the Thursday NBA Clutch Shot on FanDuel and $300K up for grabs in the NBA Slam Jam on DraftKings, the right NBA DFS strategy can pay off. Before making the call on which stars are worth their price, and which overlooked players will surprise and return huge value, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal NBA DFS stacks, player pool and advice can help you crush this three-game slate on Thursday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings on Wednesday. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's NBA schedule. You can only see his lineups at SportsLine.

For Thursday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Rockets guard Russell Westbrook at $10,000 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings. He's set to make his debut in a high-stakes showdown against the Bucks at 8 p.m. ET in the game that has the highest total (231.5) of the evening. NBA DFS players will see whether Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double his last three years in Oklahoma City, will continue to put up eye-popping numbers now that he's sharing the floor with another ball-dominant guard in Harden. McClure believes he will, at least in this matchup, so you can confidently lock him in as one of your top NBA DFS picks for Thursday night.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Pistons center Andre Drummond ($10,300 on FanDuel, $8,300 on DraftKings), who exploded for 32 points and 23 rebounds in the opener against Indiana. Those who invested in Drummond in that game, as McClure did, saw insane returns as he far surpassed his value against a tough Pacers defense. Look for game-changing numbers again on Thursday as Drummond takes on a Hawks defense that finished 26th in defensive rating in 2018-19.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.