NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday, Dec. 3

Nearly a quarter of the 2019-20 NBA season is gone and nearly half of the league will be in action in a packed lineup of games on Tuesday night. The top two seeds in the Western Conference will go head-to-head when the Lakers visit the Nuggets and that high-profile game will probably draw a lot of interest from NBA DFS players with studs like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic in action. However, the highest total of the night comes in Mavericks vs. Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET and that should make Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday popular options for NBA DFS lineups. However, with hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings and a deep NBA DFS player pool on Tuesday, you'll definitely want to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine DFS guru Mike McClure before you make your NBA DFS picks.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate and you can see his lineups over at SportsLine.

For Tuesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook ($9,000 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings). Overall, Westbrook's numbers have taken a bit of a hit in Houston, as James Harden's ball dominance has altered Westbrook's role. However, he still has three triple-doubles this season and is averaging 22.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game and he's been shooting the ball much better of late.

Westbrook is shooting 53.1 percent from the field in his last two games and he's got a solid matchup on Tuesday against the Spurs. The over-under is set at 232.5, so oddsmakers are expecting plenty of scoring, and the Spurs rank 15th in DraftKings point allowed to point guards and 27th in opponents' points per game (115.1) and opponents' shooting percentage (47.8).

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Tuesday also includes rostering Magic small forward Terrence Ross ($4,700 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings), who is averaging 14.5 points per game in his last 10 games. Ross has seen incredibly consistent minutes all season and he's gotten up at least 10 shots in 12 of the 17 games he's played. That's led to him scoring in double-figures 13 times this season and getting to at least 10 points in nine of the last 10 games. Against a Wizards defense that ranks 22nd in the NBA in DraftKings points allowed to shooting guards/small forwards, Ross has the potential to go off on Tuesday night and provide his fifth return of at least 6x on DraftKings and FanDuel this season.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.