NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and best picks for April 5 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Friday's 13-game slate promises plenty of excitement for NBA DFS players, with eight games featuring a total of 220 or higher. With high-scoring matchups likely translating to huge offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your NBA DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky NBA DFS options like Rockets guard James Harden or Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. With FanDuel hosting a $200K Friday NBA Shot and DraftKings running a $250K Fadeaway that awards $50K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Friday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Friday's slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Russell Westbrook at $12,000 on FanDuel and $11,300 on DraftKings. Westbrook has been virtually unstoppable this season, averaging 23.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. And he's coming off a performance that saw him become just the second player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 20 assists in a single game. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Friday.

Another pick he's all over: Suns forward Josh Jackson at $5,800 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings. Jackson gets an ideal matchup on Friday against a Pelicans squad that has struggled to guard him. In his last meeting against New Orleans, Jackson filled the stat sheet with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, returning nearly 40 points and over 9x value on DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Friday's slate.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.