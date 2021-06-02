After waiting seven years to make his postseason debut, Julius Randle's playoff experience has been nothing short of a disaster up to this point. His scoring average has dropped nearly seven points from the regular season, while he's shooting just 27.4 percent from the field. However, Randle is coming off a 23-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist game so he's still filling up the stat sheet for the Knicks. His subpar play has lowered his NBA DFS value but that means you could get him for cheap for your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday.

Randle ($9,000 on DraftKings, $8,900 on FanDuel) is at his lowest value on both sites since February. But facing a win-or-go-home situation vs. the Hawks, Randle is still worthy of consideration for your NBA DFS lineups as the series returns to Madison Square Garden. Maybe his performance in Game 4 was a sign of things to come and Randle will end up as one of Wednesday's top NBA DFS picks? Before locking in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Wednesday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Tuesday, McClure included Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Jokic went off for 38 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks to return over 77 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, June 2

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Wizards guard Russell Westbrook at $11,400 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Just as he did in the regular season, Westbrook is again averaging a triple-double in the postseason. Against the 76ers, the 2017 MVP is averaging 17.8 points, 12.3 assists and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Westbrook is coming off a 19-point, 21-rebound, 14-assist masterpiece for the Wizards in Game 4 as he was more aggressive in attacking the basket with Joel Embiid (knee) leaving the game early. Westbrook attempted 16 free throws, and with Embiid doubtful for Wednesday, Washington's point guard should again attack the rim and pile up easy points or get to the line. Add in that sharpshooter Davis Bertans (calf) is out for Washington and we should see Westbrook looking for his shot more often, in addition to piling up his other usual stats.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday includes stacking Westbrook with center Daniel Gafford ($4,700 on DraftKings, $5,100 on FanDuel), who has scored in double-figures in all four games against Philadelphia. Gafford was acquired from the Bulls at the trade deadline and he's been a revelation for the Wizards, averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 17.7 minutes per game.

The Wizards are using a three-man rotation at center, but Gafford has been the best option as he's averaging more points and rebounds this postseason than Robin Lopez and Alex Len combined. He's coming off his best performance with 12 points, four rebounds and five blocks as he took advantage of Embiid playing just 11 minutes due to a knee injury. Embiid is unlikely to suit up in Game 5, so Gafford should again exploit his absence and give you a great return on investment for your NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, June 2

