Luka Doncic entered this season as an MVP favorite after his breakout sophomore campaign with the Dallas Mavericks. A slow start for his team somewhat quieted that talk, but Doncic has been stellar with averages of 27.9 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. He's also posted 10 triple-doubles this year, which has made him one of the top options for NBA DFS lineups all season. On Wednesday vs. the Pelicans, Doncic will again be one of the top NBA DFS picks seeing as he posted a season-high 46 points in his last game vs. New Orleans.

Doncic will cost you $10,800 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel against an injury-ravaged Pelicans team. However, you should also take into account that the Mavericks could blow out the shorthanded Pelicans, leading to Doncic playing fewer minutes. That means you may need to search for some more reliable options amongst Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Wednesday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Nets forward Kevin Durant as one of his top picks. The result: Durant recorded 21 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three blocks, returning over 45 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 12

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Wizards guard Russell Westbrook at $12,400 on DraftKings and $12,600 on FanDuel. Westbrook made history in his last game by posting 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds vs. the Hawks. That gave him his 182nd career triple-double, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.

Don't expect Westbrook's pursuit of triple-doubles to stop now that he has the all-time record. The Wizards have a rematch with the Hawks on Wednesday, so you are well aware of what the nine-time All-Star can do to Atlanta. Westbrook is leading the league in both rebounds per game (15.3) and assists per game (17.2) in May, while also contributing 26.5 points per game. With Bradley Beal (hamstring) out Wednesday, you can expect another offensive explosion out of Westbrook as a win would also clinch a play-in spot for the Wizards.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy Wednesday includes rostering Celtics forward Jayson Tatum at $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. After missing a game in late April due to an ankle injury, Tatum has been on fire and has averaged 32.2 points over his last seven outings. He's coming off a 33-point, eight-rebound, six-assist game on Tuesday vs. Miami.

Tatum has built off his All-NBA selection last year and is averaging career-highs across the board this season. He's putting up 26.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists as he's been the primary factor keeping the Celtics afloat in the Eastern Conference. Boston will rely on Tatum even more so going forward as fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown (wrist) is now out for the rest of the season. On Wednesday, Tatum should feast on a Cleveland team that has lost 11 straight games and has given up 119.5 points per contest during that stretch.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 12

