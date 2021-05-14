The end of the regular season can lead to some relatively meaningless games. Friday's eight-game NBA schedule, however, has at least one team in postseason contention in every matchup. Still, some teams will be cautious with key players as they eye the NBA playoffs, so daily Fantasy basketball players will need to keep a close eye on the injury report before finalizing any NBA DFS picks.

And on Thursday, Pacers guard T.J. McConnell exploded for 23 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 14

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Warriors small forward Kent Bazemore at $5,200 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel. Golden State doesn't have much to gain in the final games of the season, so Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins could all be rested at any point. James Wiseman (knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) also remain out indefinitely.

That means there are plenty of minutes and shots for reserve players like Bazemore, who has returned over 5x value on DraftKings in his last two outings. With at least 13 points in three of his last four games as well as multiple rebounds and assists in his last two, Bazemore is a logical low-cost choice for NBA DFS lineups on Friday.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Wizards guard Russell Westbrook ($12,800 on DraftKings, $12,500 on FanDuel), who should carry the offense for Washington with Bradley Beal (hamstring) ruled out against the Cavs. Westbrook is one of the few high-end options you can feel good about on this slate since the Wizards still haven't locked in the final spot in the Eastern Conference.

And with Beal out, Westbrook is about as close to a must-play as you'll find. The triple-double machine has hit the 80-point plateau on DraftKings four times in his last six outings. He's regularly returning 7x or more value, so even with his price at the top of the NBA DFS player pool, he's still a player who is paying off.

