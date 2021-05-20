The Pacers and Wizards face a do-or-die situation tonight as the loser of their game goes home, while the winner punches their ticket to the NBA Playoffs. Both teams are dealing with hamstring injuries to their leading scorers, but Bradley Beal and Malcolm Brogdon are expected to suit up in what's essentially a Game 7-like situation. Each player will leave it all out on the court, but do you trust them as NBA DFS picks when a slight tweak could have them finishing the game on the bench?

And on Wednesday, McClure included Warriors guard Stephen Curry as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Curry went off for 37 points, seven rebounds and three assists, returning over 50 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 20

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Wizards guard Russell Westbrook at $13,400 on DraftKings and $16,000 on FanDuel. Westbrook set the NBA's all-time triple-double record this season and averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. He posted 22.2 points per game along with career-highs of 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Westbrook faced Indiana three times this season and the Pacers had no clue on how to stop him. The 2017 MVP averaged video game numbers of 27.3 points, 20.0 assists and 18.0 rebounds per game vs. Indiana this season. In fact, his two highest assist games came against the Pacers, while two of his three highest rebound totals also came versus Indiana. Expect Westbrook to attack the basket early and often on Thursday as Indiana will be missing the NBA's leading shot-blocker in Myles Turner (toe).

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis ($11,200 on DraftKings, $15,000 on FanDuel), who had a near triple-double with 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists on Tuesday. The two-time All-Star had a career season with nine triple-doubles, including one just weeks ago when he faced the Wizards.

Sabonis scored at least 30 points in all three games versus Washington this season, while also filling up the stat sheet. He averaged 32.2 points, 14.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.7 steals against the Wizards, and that scoring average was his highest versus any team this year (min. two games). Indiana is decimated with injuries as Caris LeVert (health and safety protocols), T.J. Warren (foot) and Turner (toe) are all out, so expect Sabonis to again be the focal point of Indiana's offensive attack.

