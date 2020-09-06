Not generally known as an offensive juggernaut, the Miami Heat have been supplying some huge NBA daily Fantasy performances as they've built a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Bucks. Jimmy Butler boosted NBA DFS lineups with a strong performance in Game 3, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Goran Dragic turned back the clock and recorded 27 points, six rebounds and five assists in Game 1, then followed that up with a 23 point performance in Game 2.

On Saturday, McClure identified Raptors guard Kyle Lowry as one of his top picks. The result: Lowry went off for 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists -- returning over 55 points on DraftKings. Anybody who followed his NBA DFS advice was well on the way to building a winning lineup.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 6

For Sunday, McClure is high on Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe at $5,200 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. After missing Game 1 due to a strained right hamstring, Bledsoe recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists in Milwaukee's Game 2 defeat.

And while those numbers can't be banked on every game, he has been consistently scoring over 20 points on DraftKings. In fact, Bledsoe has recorded 20 or more points on DraftKings in each of his last seven outings. At a price of $5,600 or less on both sites, he's one of the top value NBA DFS picks on Sunday's slate.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Rockets guard Russell Westbrook at $8,500 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Westbrook exploded for 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in Houston's Game 1 victory over Los Angeles.

Over his last three games in the bubble, Westbrook is averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He has put up massive numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis this season, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Lakers, Westbrook's ceiling is incredibly high on Sunday. Despite the fact he's one of the more expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool for Sunday, Westbrook is still a great choice for NBA DFS lineups.

