Watch Now: Time to Schein: Russell Westbrook and the Rockets are built for this NBA format ( 2:49 )

After losing four of their last five prior to the shutdown, the Houston Rockets have taken flight in the NBA's Orlando bubble. They've knocked off the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 136.5 points per game in the process. NBA daily Fantasy players who have targeted Houston players for their NBA DFS picks have seen some massive returns in those games. James Harden, Russell Westbrook and supporting players like Robert Covington, Danuel House and PJ Tucker will all be popular building blocks for NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday's action as Houston takes on a shaky Portland defense.

Which players from the Rockets vs. Blazers matchup should you target in DFS? And which other players need to be part of your NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday's six-game slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy picks, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player pool and top stacks from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

And on Monday, McClure was all over Nikola Jokic as one of his top picks. The result: Jokic went off for 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. That triple-double returned almost 70 points and over 7x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Rockets guard Russell Westbrook at $9,600 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings. Westbrook has been a big part of Houston's strong start in Orlando, piling up 31 points in both matchups. As usual, he's stuffing the stat sheet in other categories as well, averaging 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists since the restart.

McClure loves his value as he takes on the Blazers, a team that ranks 26th in the league in scoring defense (115.7 ppg). Point guards, in particular, have feasted against Portland from a daily Fantasy standpoint as the Blazers have given up the 29th most Fantasy points on DraftKings to that position. Westbrook comes in a bit cheaper than Harden on both FanDuel and DraftKings, so enjoy the extra cap room and confidently lock him in as one of your top NBA picks for Tuesday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns center Deandre Ayton ($7,500 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel), who faces the Clippers, a team he's averaged 21.5 points and 14.5 rebounds against this season. Ayton struggled against Dallas on Sunday, but he showed his upside on Friday against the Wizards, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

With season-long averages of 18.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and a strong track record against the Clippers, Ayton is a strong choice for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.