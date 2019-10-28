NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday, Oct. 28

The first Monday in the 2019-20 NBA season offers a jumbo slate of 11 games with a bounty of NBA DFS talent from which to choose. Players ranging from hot-starting rookies like RJ Barrett for the Knicks against the Bulls at 7 p.m. ET to defending NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard with his new Clippers team against the Hornets at 10:30 p.m. ET will be on the court. Three of the season's early 30-plus-point scorers will be in action as well, as Trae Young (38.5 ppg) and the Hawks take on the 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, Karl-Anthony Towns (32 ppg) and the Pelicans play the Warriors at 8 p.m. ET, and Damian Lillard (31.7 ppg) and the Trail Blazers face the Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. But which of the hot early NBA hands are the best go with for your DFS team? And which NBA DFS stacks will hit hard? With FanDuel hosting a $400K Monday NBA Clutch Shot and DraftKings running a $425K Big Jam that awards $100K to the winner, there's plenty at stake. Before locking in your NBA DFS lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday, check out what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings on Wednesday. Then he cashed on every lineup he gave SportsLine members on Thursday and Friday. Anybody following him has seen HUGE returns. Now he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate.

For Monday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook ($9,400 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings). Already enjoying life as a Rocket and away from Oklahoma City, Westbrook went off for his first triple-double Saturday night -- scoring 28 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 13 assists. It was his 139th triple-double of his career, passing Magic Johnson for second all time behind Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook and the Rockets welcome his former Thunder team to OKC on Monday night, a team playing the second leg of a back-to-back. His defensive opposition -- Chris Paul -- is a familiar one. But Paul struggled Sunday in defending Warriors guard Steph Curry, and also gave up quite a bit of offense to Wizards guard Bradley Beal on Friday. Expect Westbrook to dominate CP3 on Monday night and score big for you in NBA DFS.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball ($6,300 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings), who recorded 18 points, 10 assists and three steals in his last outing against the Rockets. Ball is quickly finding New Orleans to his liking, as his point total has improved from eight points in New Orleans' season opener against Toronto to 15 against the Mavericks. Ball's 13.7 points-per-game average is 3.6 over his career average, as does his Monday matchup against Curry and the Warriors. Curry allowed 22 points by Thunder reserve Dennis Schroder on Sunday night, and 22 points to Clippers reserve Lou Williams in the opener.

