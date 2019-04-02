NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and top picks for April 2 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Four games are on the NBA DFS main slate on Tuesday, April 2, with the action tipping off at 8 p.m. ET. Nuggets vs. Warriors is the marquee matchup, but NBA DFS players need to take a deep look at all four games to find value up and down their rosters. James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Paul George are among the most expensive NBA DFS options, while Jamal Murray (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) both remain questionable entering Tuesday night's action. And before entering an NBA DFS tournament like the $300K Tuesday NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $300K Fadeaway on DraftKings, first check in with DFS millionaire Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top NBA DFS picks, advice and optimal lineups can help your lineup separate from the pack.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Tuesday's slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Hawks center Alex Len at $5,300 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings. Len comes at an extremely affordable price on Tuesday, which will allow you to load your roster with big-time playmakers. Plus, Len has returned at least 5x value on DraftKings in four straight games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Tuesday's slate.

Another player he's all over: Thunder guard Russell Westbrook at $11,700 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings.

Westbrook has been putting up massive numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Lakers, Westbrook's ceiling is incredibly high this evening. In his last meeting against Los Angeles, Westbrook filled the stat sheet, racking up 26 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS pick for Tuesday night and look for a big return.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a much lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.