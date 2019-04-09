NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and top picks for April 9 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Two days remain in the 2018-19 NBA regular season and a number of teams are still jockeying for playoff positioning in the stretch run. However, the truly big remaining playoff battle is between the Pistons, Hornets and Heat, who are all fighting it out for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons play the Grizzlies, the Hornets play the Cavaliers and the Heat play the Sixers on Tuesday night during an 11-game slate. Anybody playing in NBA DFS tournament and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings will be keeping close tabs on the lineups for those contests. But before you fill out your Tuesday NBA DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NBA DFS picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Tuesday's slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Thunder guard Russell Westbrook at $12,000 on FanDuel and $11,400 on DraftKings.

Westbrook is on his way to averaging a triple-double per game for a third consecutive season. He's been particularly prolific of late with the second-ever 20-20-20 game last Tuesday and a triple-double on Sunday that consisted of 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. On Tuesday, Westbrook and the Thunder take on the Rockets in a potential preview of an opening-round NBA Playoffs matchup in the Western Conference. With playoff positioning to fight for on both sides, you can be sure Westbrook will be giving it his all, and he's averaged 21 points, 10 assists and 10.5 rebounds this season against Houston.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes targeting Lakers forward Jemerrio Jones ($3,600 on FanDuel, $3,400 on DraftKings), who returned over 11x on both FanDuel and DraftKings his last game out.

With the Lakers having shut down LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma for the season while Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram have been out for nearly a month already, Jones is seeing regular action recently. Hes making the most of it by crashing the glass hard. He's had 33 rebounds in his last three games, including 16 rebounds in a win over the Jazz on Sunday. Jones should continue to get starting minutes as Los Angeles closes out his season and should provide big value as a rebounder and as an offensive role player.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday for a great price. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a much lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.