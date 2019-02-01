NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and top picks for Feb. 1 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS player will immediately feel the impact of the massive blockbuster trade between the Knicks and Mavericks on Thursday that involved Kristaps Porzingis, Dennis Smith Jr., four other players and draft picks. The Knicks play the Celtics on Friday, Feb. 1, so figuring out what their new-look rotation will look like is one key to tonight's five-game slate that begins at 7 p.m. ET. Before entering any kind of NBA DFS contest such as the $360K NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $400K Friday Shootaround on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his optimal lineups, top NBA DFS picks and advice can help you navigate Friday evening's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Friday's slate, McClure is banking on Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook at $11,600 on FanDuel and $11,100 on DraftKings. NBA DFS players who invest in Westbrook continue to see big returns. He's gone for 50 or more points on DraftKings in 13 of his last 15 games, and that span included nights that led to 75.2 and 83.2 points on DraftKings. A challenging matchup against Miami brings his price down to a more affordable level this evening and McClure's advice is to take advantage of the discount because he still expects him to go off for huge numbers.

Part of his NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Knicks guard Kadeem Allen at just $3,500 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings. Allen should see plenty of minutes Friday with Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) both out, while it's undetermined entering Friday how much or if Smith Jr. will play after Thursday's trade. Either way, Allen should have plenty of opportunity to return value on his rock-bottom price.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 60, even 70 points on both sites, and he comes at a price lower than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.