NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and top picks for Feb. 14 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Three games are on the final NBA DFS main slate before the All-Star Break as Hornets vs. Magic gets the action underway at 7 p.m. ET. Knicks vs. Hawks (7:30 p.m ET) and Thunder vs. Pelicans (8 p.m. ET) are the other two games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 14, and all three matchups will require a close examination to cash in on NBA DFS tournaments such as the $350K NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $400K Lovebug on DraftKings. With Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Anthony Davis going off as some of the most expensive players for this three-game slate, be sure to check out the optimal lineups from Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top NBA DFS picks and advice can help you navigate tonight's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on Russell Westbrook at $12,400 on FanDuel and $11,600 on DraftKings. Westbrook's shot has been off recently, and that's part of why he comes in cheaper than teammate Paul George on FanDuel. But he's made up for it by stuffing the stat sheet in other categories as he's recorded a historic run of 10 consecutive triple-doubles. With Westbrook almost guaranteed to provide at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, he's an NBA DFS pick you can trust as he takes on the Pelicans this evening.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb ($6,600 on FanDuel, $5,700 on DraftKings), who has returned at least 5x value on both sites in his last two games. With Tony Parker (back) listed as doubtful for Charlotte on Thursday, Lamb should carry more of the offensive load.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.