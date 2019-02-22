NBA DFS: Russell Westbrook and top picks for Feb. 22 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

A good portion of the league gets the second half of the season underway on Friday and a loaded nine-game NBA DFS main slate is on tap for daily Fantasy sports players with the action tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Paul George and Russell Westbrook are the two most expensive players on both FanDuel and DraftKings this evening with big men Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic also coming in with big price tags. And before figuring out who is worth paying up for, and which NBA DFS value picks can surprise this evening, first check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top NBA DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you cash in huge in any NBA DFS format on Friday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Friday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is banking on Westbrook at $11,800 on FanDuel and $11,500 on DraftKings. Westbrook will use up a significant portion of the available salary cap room on both sites, but McClure says he's worth it because of his massive upside in multiple categories. He enters play on Friday with 11 consecutive triple-doubles, and he absolutely exploded for over 80 points on both sites in his last game before the All-Star Break.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan ($7,900 on FanDuel, $7,300 on DraftKings), who should be highly motivated in his return to Toronto this evening. He's averaging over 21 points and more than six rebounds and assists per game for San Antonio this season, so he has big upside in all three categories and has a great chance to return value this evening.

McClure is also targeting a player who is in a prime spot to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.