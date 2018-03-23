NBA DFS: Serge Ibaka and top picks for March 23 DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA DFS action on Friday, March 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, cashing big on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Thursday, McClure locked in Pistons forward Blake Griffin at $9,100 on FanDuel. The result: Griffin recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, returning 50 DFS points -- his second highest total since being traded to Detroit in February. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Friday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is all over Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, who is $5,100 on both sites.

Ibaka is a stat-sheet stuffer who can put up big numbers in multiple categories, all at a value price. He's averaged 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in his last five outings and can go for multiple blocks and/or assists on any night as well.

He has a great chance to put up huge numbers across the board on Friday evening against the Brooklyn Nets, a team that is well out of playoff contention and that has the fourth-worst scoring defense in the league.

Roster Ibaka and you'll have plenty of room to add a high-scoring stud like Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, who is $7,800 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is doubtful for tonight's matchup against the Bulls, giving Bledsoe more opportunities to put up big numbers as Milwaukee looks to solidify itself as a playoff team.

And this matchup against Chicago could be golden for Bledsoe because the Bulls give up almost 110 points per game and have far less to play for on Friday. Lock in Bledsoe and look for big scoring numbers.

McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a dream matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a reasonable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

