NBA DFS: Shabazz Napier and top picks for March 28 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Wednesday, March 28, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.
He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure locked in Rockets guard Eric Gordon for just $5,600 on FanDuel. The result: Gordon hit eight three-pointers -- returning 36.7 points on FanDuel, his highest total since January. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Wednesday's slate, McClure is all over Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier as a value play at $3,500 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.
Napier has sky-high upside on Wednesday. He'll see extended minutes because starting point guard Damian Lillard (paternity) will be out and he gets an enticing matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, who just gave up 140 points to the Hornets.
When put in similar situations earlier this season, he went for 30 or more points on DraftKings and FanDuel multiple times, so lock him in for practically free and watch the points roll in.
Another value play that McClure is all over: Hawks guard Isaiah Taylor, who is $3,600 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.
Taylor is coming off a career night at Houston where he scored 26 points and recorded three assists, leading to over 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel.
He's in prime position to put big numbers again on Wednesday because Dennis Schroder (ankle) has been ruled out against Minnesota. Roster Taylor because he's one of the top bargain picks of the slate.
McClure is also targeting a player who has been producing massive numbers recently and gets a fast-paced matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
