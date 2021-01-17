Six games are on NBA DFS slate for Sunday, which means a plethora of playmakers fill the NBA DFS player pool. Among the potential NBA DFS picks in action will be New Orleans' Brandon Ingram, who could be a top NBA DFS stack along with Zion Williamson as the Pelicans face De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET. Paul George also leads the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers into action against Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers at 10 p.m. ET.

Should Ingram, Williamson, Fox, George or Brogdon be wise facets of your NBA DFS strategy on Sunday? And what other players should you choose for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, Jan. 17 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, Jan. 17

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at $8,300 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 21.6 points, grabbing 5.3 rebounds and dishing 6.2 assists per game this season. That includes a 33-point, five-rebound, 10-assist effort on Friday in an overtime win against the Bulls.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine as the focal point of the Thunder offense. Friday's 44-minute output yielded season highs in points and assists, and it was Gilgeous-Alexander's second double-double of the season. He also racked up over 58 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in Friday's victory. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder get the Sixers on Sunday, and McClure loves the third-year pro in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering 76ers center Dwight Howard at $4,800 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Howard is scoring a modest 6.9 points to go with 7.8 rebounds per game in 14 appearances this season. Howard started in place of Joel Embiid (knee) on Saturday and scored eight points with 18 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Howard might not be the dominant two-way player he once was, but he is still a considerable force in Philadelphia's rotation. Embiid will be out again Sunday when Philadelphia plays at Oklahoma City, which means Howard will get a chance to improve on the 39 daily Fantasy basketball points he scored on DraftKings a day before.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, Jan. 17

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 17? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.