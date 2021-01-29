Friday's NBA schedule sees 20 teams taking the court across the league, stocking the NBA DFS player pool with a huge amount of quality talent. Among the more popular NBA DFS picks expected to play Friday includes the NBA's leading scorer, Washington's Bradley Beal, who looks to back up Wednesday's 47-point performance when the Wizards take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. One of the NBA DFS stacks to keep in mind is Brooklyn's Kevin Durant and James Harden, who lead the Nets against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET.

Do you anchor your NBA DFS lineups with Beal, Young, Durant or Harden on Friday? And if you do invest on a superstar, what other lower-priced players do you include in your picks for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy lineups for Friday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, Jan. 29 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Jan. 29

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at $8,300 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 21.8 points, grabbing 5.5 rebounds and dishing 6.5 assists per game this season. That includes a 21-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist effort Wednesday against the Suns.

Although Gilgeous-Alexander struggled with his shot against Phoenix, he still was the team's co-leader in scoring en route to over 48 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings. The three-year veteran is over his career high in both points and assists this season, and has delivered over 47 NBA DFS points on DraftKings in his last four outings. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder get the Nets on Friday, a team ranked 26th in the NBA in scoring defense by allowing 115.8 points per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes Hornets forward Gordon Hayward at $7,000 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. At 23.6 points per game this season, Hayward is scoring more than eight points per outing more than his career season average. Hayward is also pulling down more rebounds (5.2) and dishing more assists (3.6) than his season marks.

Hayward is coming off a 16-point, one-rebound, four-assist effort Wednesday against the Pacers. it matched his lowest scoring performance in two weeks, and at 25 NBA DFS points, was well below his 47-point daily Fantasy basketball scoring average on DraftKings in the previous four games. Hayward and the Hornets get Indiana again on Friday, and McClure predicts the former Butler standout will erupt for a huge NBA DFS output once again.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Jan. 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 29? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.