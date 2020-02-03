NBA DFS: Spencer Dinwiddie and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 3, 2020
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Several superstars are part of Monday's 20-team NBA DFS player pool. Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns (27.0 points, 10.8 rebounds per game) leads the Timberwolves in an attempt to snap an 11-game skid against Buddy Hield (20.3 ppg) and the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. Bradley Beal (28.8 ppg) and the Washington Wizards take on Alec Burks (15.8 ppg) and the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo and Ben Simmons will be among the more intriguing potential NBA DFS stacks Monday when the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 pm. ET. Before entering an NBA DFS tournament like FanDuel's $400K Monday NBA Shot Machine or the $500K Micro Millions Opener on DraftKings, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.
Now, he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Now, here are five of the most expensive players in Monday's NBA DFS player pool:
- Bradley Beal ($10,500 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings)
- Kawhi Leonard ($10,100 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)
- Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000 on FanDuel, $10,600 on DraftKings)
- Andre Drummond ($9,700 on FanDuel, $9,400 on DraftKings)
- Trae Young ($9,600 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings)
McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday
For Monday, McClure is high on Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,100 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings). Dinwiddie went for 26 points, four rebounds, six assists and a steal coming off the bench on Saturday against the Wizards. It marked his fourth straight 20-point performance, even though he exited the starting five with the return of Kyrie Irving. That hasn't stopped Dinwiddie, as he's averaged 24.3 points in 30.5 minutes per game over the Nets' last four outings.
Plus, Dinwiddie will be back in the starting lineup on Monday because Irving has a sprained ligament in his knee. He faces a mouthwatering matchup against the Suns, who are 27th in the NBA defending his position.
Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Monday also includes rostering Warriors power forward Draymond Green ($6,200 on FanDuel, $6,500 on DraftKings). Green was a dime machine Saturday against the Cavaliers, dishing out a season-high 16 assists to go with eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. It was his third double-digit assist game in four outings, as he dealt 12 against the 76ers and 11 against the Pacers.
Green's versatility has been a constant throughout his career, and continues in 2019-20 -- as he is scoring 8.4 points, grabbing 6.3 rebounds and dealing 6.2 assists per game this season. Green and the Warriors get the Wizards on the road Monday night, a team ranked in the bottom half of the NBA defending his position.
How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday
McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
