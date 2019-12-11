NBA DFS: Spencer Dinwiddie and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Wednesday, Dec. 11

There are big winnings on the line in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games Wednesday night on FanDuel and DraftKings, so NBA DFS players will be studying matchups looking for an edge. Among the more interesting games sees the Los Angeles Clippers traveling to Toronto to play the defending NBA champion Raptors. Kawhi Leonard returns to get his championship ring and is back in Toronto rested after missing Monday with a sore left knee. Leonard and teammate Paul George combine for 49 points per game as the Clippers are 18-7 and second in the Western Conference. The Raptors are also playing well, as Pascal Siakam is scoring 24.5 points and grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game, and Kyle Lowry is adding 20.2 points and 6.9 assists per outing. Are Leonard, George, Siakam or Lowry smart choices for your Wednesday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Wednesday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA DFS slate and revealed his optimal NBA DFS lineups over at SportsLine.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure likes Brooklyn Nets points guard Spencer Dinwiddie ($8,000 on FanDuel, $8,100 on DraftKings). Dinwiddie scored 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-5 FT), dished eight assists and grabbed four rebounds during Sunday's victory against the Nuggets. The six-year veteran is averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Dinwiddie has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his 12 games since ascending to the starting lineup, and is also averaging 7.6 assists over that span. And with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) still unavailable, Dinwiddie is Brooklyn's main scoring threat. Dinwiddie has played well with two days off, too, going for 22 points and six assists per game this season in that situation. Lock Dinwiddie in and build around him for your Wednesday NBA DFS team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Wednesday also includes rostering Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell ($8,100 on FanDuel, $7,400 on DraftKings). Mitchell is averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jazz, who are hovering just above .500 in the Western Conference. The third-year pro from Louisville went for 26 points (10-25 FG, 1-8 3s, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in Monday's loss to the Thunder.

The Jazz struggle to score at times, going for just 105.9 points per game, but Mitchell is definitely a focal point of the Utah offense. Mitchell and the Jazz get the Timberwolves on Wednesday, a team ranked 28th in the NBA defending shooting guards. Mitchell is in line for a strong night, and McClure sees this as a prime opportunity to score significant NBA DFS points.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.