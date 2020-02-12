NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for Feb. 12: Target Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies in daily Fantasy basketball

The NBA has an exciting 11-game slate set for Wednesday, and there are several compelling matchups and storylines to follow. The Lakers and Nuggets face off at the Pepsi Center in the late game, which could be a Western Conference Finals preview. The Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies will square off in a game that may have playoff ramifications, as both teams desperately need wins while trying to climb out of the early-season hole they dug for themselves.

Other top options on Wednesday's NBA DFS slate include Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young, and Damian Lillard, all of whom are in advantageous matchups but are also among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. There are three games with an over-under above 230 points, so building NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Wednesday's NBA DFS strategy. Before you lock in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the top NBA DFS stacks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.

Gibbs has five top one percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up on the season. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Wednesday right now at SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS stacks for Wednesday

On Wednesday, Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks. We can tell you that he has his eye on a potential shootout in Memphis between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies.

"The 235-point over-under in this game is the highest on the slate," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Both teams rank in the top 10 in pace of play and the extra possessions should create one of the most Fantasy-friendly environments on the slate."

If you're stacking the Grizzlies, Gibbs says to bring it back with some of the appealing options on the Blazers side of the ball. "The Blazers were blown out on Tuesday, so their starters were able to get some rest. They should be ready to play their usual role on Wednesday in an uptempo game against Memphis. Any Blazers stack starts with Lillard, the NBA's leading pick and roll scorer. The Grizzlies rank bottom-10 against the pick and roll and will have a hard time slowing him down."

How to pick optimal NBA DFS stacks

Gibbs is also targeting a team stack facing one of the worst defenses in the NBA. These players are primed to explode, giving you tournament-winning value on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

So which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory on Wednesday? And which NBA DFS picks will ruin your day? Visit SportsLine now to see Tuesday's top NBA DFS stacks and picks, all from the expert who has never had a losing season.