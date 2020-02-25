NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for Feb. 25: Target Pelicans vs. Lakers in daily Fantasy basketball

The NBA has an exciting seven-game slate schedule for Tuesday. Rookie phenom Zion Williamson will look to build off his strong All-Star Weekend showing by putting together his fifth-straight 25-point performance against the intimidating defense of the Los Angeles Lakers. Sportsbooks are projecting a ton of points in that game, as the 238.5-point over-under is the highest on the slate by a decent margin. All eyes will be on the matchup between Williamson and Anthony Davis, who has averaged over 40 points per game in two previous meetings with his former team. Davis projects to one of the most popular DFS plays on Tuesday.

Other top options on Tuesday's NBA DFS slate include LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum, all of whom are in advantageous matchups, but are also among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. There are four games with an over-under above 225 points, so building NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Tuesday's NBA DFS strategy. Before locking in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the top NBA DFS stacks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.

Gibbs has five top one percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up on the season. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Tuesday right now at SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS stacks for Tuesday

On Tuesday, Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks. We can tell you that he has his eye on the potential high-scoring game in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Pelicans.

"This is the most obvious stacking spot of the night, thanks to the massive 238.5 point over-under," Gibbs told SportsLine. "If the Pelicans can keep the game competitive, there is a ton of Fantasy goodness to be had on both sides of the ball."

If stacking the Lakers, Gibbs says to bring it back with some of the appealing options on the New Orleans side of the ball, too. "Jrue Holiday has averaged 44 DK points in two meetings with L.A. this year, and the Lakers really have no answer for him defensively," he added. "There's also Brandon Ingram, who stands out as the most underpriced player for the Pelicans. Anthony Davis spent a lot of time defending Ingram in the first two matchups, but with Zion Williamson added to the mix, Ingram could be freed of AD's stellar defense on Tuesday."

How to pick optimal NBA DFS stacks

Gibbs is also targeting a team stack facing one of the worst defenses in the NBA. These players are primed to go off for massive numbers, giving you tournament-winning value on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

So which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory on Tuesday night? And which NBA DFS picks will ruin your day? Visit SportsLine now to see Tuesday's top NBA DFS stacks and picks, all from the expert who has never had a losing season.