NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for Feb. 5: Target Hawks vs. Timberwolves in daily Fantasy basketball

The NBA has an exciting nine-game slate set for Wednesday. There are several compelling matchups and storylines to follow. The Timberwolves will officially hand the reins to rookie first-round pick Jarrett Culver after trading away Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier, and it will come in an uptempo matchup against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, who acquired Clint Capela from the Rockets in Tuesday night's four-team trade.

Also on the docket is a matchup between D'Angelo Russell and his former team, the Brooklyn Nets. This could be the last time Russell is seen in a Warriors jersey, as he has been one of the most-discussed potential trade deadline movers. On the opposite side of the ball, Caris LeVert could be one of the most popular NBA DFS picks of the entire night after scoring 45 DraftKings points his last time out. With Kyrie Irving still sidelined, LeVert could play a major role in an uptempo matchup against Golden State's lackluster defense.

Other top options on Wednesday's NBA DFS slate include Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young, and Kawhi Leonard, all of whom are in advantageous matchups, but are also among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. There are three games with an over-under above 225 points, so building NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Wednesday's NBA DFS strategy. Before you lock in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the top NBA DFS stacks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.

Gibbs has five top one percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up on the season. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Wednesday here.

On Wednesday, Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks. We can tell you that he has his eye on a potential shootout in Minnesota between the Hawks and Timberwolves.

"Both teams rank in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive efficiency, while also sitting among the seven fastest-paced teams," Gibbs told SportsLine. "The 237-point over-under in this game is the highest on the slate, and there is plenty of value to be found on the Timberwolves after they traded away two starters."

If you're stacking the Timberwolves, Gibbs says to bring it back with some of the appealing options on the Hawks side of the ball, too. "The Wolves are the most obvious source of value on the slate, but don't forget about the Hawks," Gibbs said. "Trae Young has already torched Minnesota's defense for 37 points and nine assists once this season. And with several injured wing players, Atlanta presents some sneaky value plays against a Minnesota team that just traded away its best defender in Robert Covington."

Gibbs is also targeting a team stack facing one of the worst defenses in the NBA. These players are primed to explode, giving you tournament-winning value on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

So which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory on Wednesday night? And which NBA DFS picks will ruin your day? Visit SportsLine now to see Wednesday's top NBA DFS stacks and picks, all from the expert who has never had a losing season.

