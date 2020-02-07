NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for Feb. 7: Target Mavericks vs. Wizards in daily Fantasy basketball
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and we'll get our first look at several teams' new rotations on an exciting eight-game slate set for Friday. The Raptors will look to extend their NBA-best win streak to 13 games against the Eastern Conference rival Indiana Pacers. We'll also get another game to evaluate the new-look small-ball Houston Rockets. Houston will be without Russell Westbrook on Friday (rest), leaving James Harden as one of the most popular NBA DFS picks of the entire night.
Other top options on Friday's NBA DFS slate include Trae Young, Bradley Beal, and Damian Lillard, all of whom are in advantageous matchups but are also among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. There are three games with an over-under above 230 points, so building NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Friday's NBA DFS strategy. Before you lock in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the top NBA DFS stacks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.
Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.
Gibbs has five top-1 percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Friday right here.
On Friday, Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks, including a potential shootout in Washington between the Mavericks and Wizards.
"The 234-point over/under in this game is the second-highest on the slate, and it is easy to stack with value created by injuries on both sides of the ball," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Dallas is already playing without Luka Doncic, and Kristaps Porzingis broke his nose on Wednesday. If Porzingis misses this game, the only player on either side of the ball priced above $6,000 is Bradley Beal."
If you're stacking the Mavericks, Gibbs says to bring it back with some of the appealing options on the Wizards side of the ball, too. "Washington traded Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae at the deadline, and the recently acquired Shabazz Napier likely won't be available for Friday's game. Expect Ish Smith to start and play well over 30 minutes. With Thomas Bryant missing this game, there could also be some sneaky value on the interior for Washington."
Gibbs is also targeting a team stack facing one of the worst defenses in the NBA. These players are primed to explode, giving you tournament-winning value on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
So which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory on Friday night? And which NBA DFS picks will ruin your day? Visit SportsLine now to see Friday's top NBA DFS stacks and picks, all from the expert who has never had a losing season.
