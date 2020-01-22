NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for Jan. 22: Target Pistons vs. Kings in daily Fantasy basketball

After just one game on Tuesday, the NBA is back in full force on Wednesday with 12 matchups. No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will make his long-awaited rookie debut for the New Orleans Pelicans, and all eyes will be on him in a projected shootout against the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson could be one of the most popular NBA DFS picks of the entire night.

Other top options on Wednesday's 12-game NBA DFS slate include James Harden, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard, all of whom are in advantageous matchups but are also among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. There are six games with an over-under above 220 points, so building NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Wednesday's NBA DFS strategy. Before you lock in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the top NBA DFS stacks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.

Gibbs has five top one percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up on the season. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Wednesday right now at SportsLine.

On Wednesday, Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks. He has his eye on a potential shootout in Detroit between the Kings and Pistons.

"Both teams rank outside of the top 15 in pace of play, so I'm hoping this game goes overlooked on such a large slate. While the 222-point over-under isn't the highest on the slate, it is near the top. Both teams rank in the bottom-third of the NBA in defensive efficiency," Gibbs told SportsLine. "The line is only 1.5, so this game has plenty of sneaky-shootout potential."

If you're stacking the Pistons, Gibbs recommends also including Kings players in the same NBA DFS lineup. "Sportsbooks have the Kings outscoring their season average by 4.2 points, which is the third-largest boost provided to any team on Wednesday's massive slate," Gibbs said. "De'Aaron Fox has averaged 48.9 DraftKings points over his past five games and should get whatever he wants against Detroit's lackluster perimeter defense. Marvin Bagley just recently had his minutes restriction lifted, and DFS sites haven't yet priced him accordingly."

