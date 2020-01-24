NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for Jan. 24: Target Pelicans vs. Nuggets in daily Fantasy basketball

After just three games on Thursday, the NBA is back in full force on Friday with 10 matchups. No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will make his second appearance for the New Orleans Pelicans, and all eyes will be on him in a projected shootout against the Denver Nuggets. After putting up 34.75 DraftKings points in just 18 minutes in his debut, Williamson could be one of the most popular NBA DFS picks of the entire night.

Other top options on Friday's 10-game NBA DFS slate include James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Karl-Anthony Towns, all of whom are in advantageous matchups but are also among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. There are seven games with an over-under above 220 points, so building NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Friday's NBA DFS strategy. Before you lock in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the top NBA DFS stacks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.

Gibbs has five top one percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up on the season. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Friday right here.

On Friday, Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks. He has his eye on a potential shootout in New Orleans between the Nuggets and Pelicans.

"Denver has had a much easier time controlling the pace at home than on the road," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Of Denver's 10 highest-paced games this year, eight have come on the road. Their six highest scoring totals all have come on the road. The last time they visited New Orleans, the result was Denver's second-highest paced game of the season."

If you're stacking the Nuggets, Gibbs says to bring it back with appealing options on the Pelicans' side of the ball. "On the Pelicans' side of things, Derrick Favors actually stands out as the top per-dollar play," Gibbs said. "Favors played 30 minutes and put up 42.75 DK points the last time these teams faced, and he'll be needed to play as many minutes as he can against Nikola Jokic."

Gibbs is also targeting a team stack facing one of the worst defenses in the NBA. These players are primed to explode, giving you tournament-winning value on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

So which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory on Friday night? And which NBA DFS picks will ruin your day? Visit SportsLine now to see Friday's top NBA DFS stacks and picks, all from the expert who has never had a losing season.