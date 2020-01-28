NBA DFS stacks, advice, picks for Jan. 28: Target Grizzlies vs. Nuggets in daily Fantasy basketball

After having just one game last Tuesday, the NBA is back in full force with eight matchups this week. No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will make his fourth appearance for the New Orleans Pelicans, and all eyes will be on him in a projected shootout against the Cleveland Cavaliers after he recorded his first career double-double on Sunday. After putting up 39.25 DraftKings points in a season-high 27 minutes in that one, Williamson could be one of the most popular NBA DFS picks of the entire night.

Other top options on Tuesday's eight-game NBA DFS slate include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young, all of whom are in advantageous matchups but are also among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. There are five games with an over-under above 220 points, so building NBA DFS stacks will be an important part of Tuesday's NBA DFS strategy.



Gibbs is a data-driven daily Fantasy sports specialist who's never had a losing season. Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs got his start in NBA DFS five years ago, turning a $25 deposit into nearly $3,000 his first season. Gibbs crushed NBA season last year, cashing 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 55 percent of the time in tournaments.

Gibbs has five top one percent tournament finishes in NBA DFS already this season, and users who have been following his NBA DFS advice are way up on the season. One of his favorite strategies for tournament play is targeting NBA DFS stacks. Get his plays for Tuesday here.

On Tuesday, Gibbs is targeting three games for his NBA DFS stacks. He has his eye on a potential shootout in Memphis between the Nuggets and Grizzlies.

"Denver has been much better at controlling the pace at home than on the road," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Of Denver's 10 highest-paced games this year, eight have come on the road. Their six highest scoring totals all have come on the road. The last time they visited Memphis, the result was a combined 245 points in Denver's fourth-highest paced game of the season."

If you're stacking the Nuggets, Gibbs says to bring it back with some of the appealing options on the Grizzlies' side of the ball, too. "On the Memphis side of things, Ja Morant stands out as the top per-dollar play," Gibbs said. "After playing on a minutes restriction to start the year, Morant has been unleashed in January. Four of his five highest minute totals have come in the last month, but his price hasn't yet come to reflect the change in playing time."

