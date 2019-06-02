NBA DFS: Stephen Curry and best picks for Warriors vs. Raptors, Game 2 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The Toronto Raptors will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Golden State Warriors as Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals tips off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. NBA DFS players know that finding the right matchup to exploit in tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. And Sunday's single-game NBA DFS slate on DraftKings and FanDuel is offering contests with big-time prizes like the $700K Sunday NBA Game 2 Final Shot on FanDuel and the $1.25M California vs Canada Clash on DraftKings. Whether it's a forward who has a favorable matchup against a struggling defender, or a guard who's capable of putting up a monster stat line, finding the right NBA DFS value picks is key. But before you lock in your NBA DFS lineups for Game 2 of Warriors vs. Raptors, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA regular season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Game 2 of Warriors vs. Raptors includes rostering Kawhi Leonard, who comes at a significant price on both sites, but still should return value, based on his production recently. Leonard is averaging 29.2 points per game in his last five home games and despite being limited in Game 1, he still managed to fill the stat sheet with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Another one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Game 2 is Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Despite losing Game 1, Curry scored a game-high 34 points while also securing five rebounds, five assists, and one steal. It was Curry's sixth consecutive playoff game with at least 30 points as he continues to dominate on the offensive end with Kevin Durant (calf) out of action. And with Durant missing Game 2 on Sunday night, Curry will need to carry Golden State's offense as the Warriors look to steal a game on the road before heading back to Oracle Arena.

Plus, NBA DFS owners who have rostered Curry have seen some big rewards recently, including 50 or more points on DraftKings in four of his last five outings. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Sunday.

