Formerly a regular in NBA DFS lineups, Kevin Love has fallen a bit off the radar thanks to an injury-plagued last few seasons. The five-time All-Star has played in just 11 games this season, but many of his best efforts have come in the past week. Love has scored at least 17 points in each of his last four contests and is coming off a game with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on Wednesday. Love is certainly a name to consider in a relatively shallow NBA DFS player pool with only four games on Thursday.

Love will cost $6,200 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel as his Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors.

And on Wednesday, Curry exploded for 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds, producing 67 points on DraftKings.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 15

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Curry again, this time at $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Curry is averaging 38.9 points per game over his last eight contests and that is the most PPG over an eight-game span in NBA history for a player 33 or older.

The best thing about Curry is that he can fill up the stat sheet even with playing limited minutes. On Wednesday, his 42 points came in just 29 minutes of action. It was the fifth-fewest minutes he's played this season, yet it was also the fourth-most points he's scored. So, even in a blowout where he plays fewer minutes, Curry can still be one of the top NBA DFS performers. The two-time MVP will get a matchup with the Cavs on Thursday and Curry scored 36 points when these teams first met in February.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes has received more playing time as of late as he's playing 39.4 minutes over his last five games while also averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds over that stretch. The Kings are fighting to get into one of the play-in spots so they will continue to play their best players heavy minutes down the stretch.

On the season, Barnes is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Both his rebound and assists numbers are career-highs as he's become more of an all-around player for a young Kings team. He is also spending more time at the power forward position with injuries to big men Marvin Bagley Jr. (hand) and Richaun Holmes (hamstring), both of whom are expected to be out Thursday vs. the Suns.

