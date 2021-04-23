Behind the play of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards have won six straight games to surge back into the playoff picture. Both players have been among the top NBA DFS picks all season long as Westbrook leads the league in triple-doubles (27) while Beal ranks second in points per game (31.0). They will again be among the elite options in Friday's NBA DFS player pool as the Wizards take on the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder, who have lost 12 straight games.

Beal ($9,600 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel) and Westbrook ($11,000 on both sites) will be among the more expensive options for Friday's NBA schedule, so rostering them means you'll need to find more affordable NBA DFS picks elsewhere. But who should you consider for your NBA DFS lineups with so many injured and resting players forcing you to scour through depth charts? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Friday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Warriors guard Steph Curry at $10,300 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Curry is leading the NBA in scoring with 31.1 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds. This is Curry's highest scoring average of his career and even more than any of his two MVP seasons.

Curry has been playing out of this world since coming back from a tailbone injury in late March. Over the last 12 games, he's averaging 38.2 points per game and that stretch includes four games with 40+ points plus another game with 53 points. That 53-point game came against the Denver Nuggets last week and the Warriors will take on the Nuggets again on Friday, so you can see why McClure is all over the two-time MVP as one of the top NBA DFS picks.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ($10,000 on DraftKings, $9,500 on FanDuel), who is averaging 28.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last seven games. Tatum has been battling an ankle injury as of late but played through it on Thursday and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists vs. the Suns.

Injuries are a part of the story with the Celtics as a whole as they could be without many of their top players when they take on the Nets on Friday. Jaylen Brown (shoulder) is questionable, while Kemba Walker (rest) and Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) are both doubtful to play. Any of their absences will leave an even bigger burden on Tatum, who is averaging career-highs across the board and building off last season's All-NBA selection. He gets a nice matchup vs. a Brooklyn team that has injuries of its own and Tatum scored 31 points the last time he faced the Nets.

