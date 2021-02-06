Targeting a game with a high total is a commonly-used strategy in NBA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. That should make Sixers vs. Nets an important game to evaluate for Saturday's NBA action. With a total of 237.5 that is six points higher than any other total on the NBA odds board from William Hill Sportsbook, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will all be popular options in the NBA DFS player pool. But if you include those stars in your NBA DFS stacks, where can you find cheaper options to balance out your salary cap?

Bruce Brown and Joe Harris should both see an uptick in minutes with Kevin Durant currently in health and safety protocols. But does that mean that either are a good option for your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday? Before locking in any NBA DFS Fantasy picks for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, Feb. 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $9,700 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. After missing most of last season with a broken left hand, Curry was thrilled to return to action in 2020-21 with a core bolstered by Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre.

Unfortunately, Klay Thompson's offseason torn Achilles has kept the Warriors from returning to title contention form, but Curry has still masterfully led his team to a 12-10 start.

Curry is averaging 28.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season and he is shooting 50.7 percent from the 3-point line in his last seven games. Curry had 28 points in just under 30 minutes despite not playing most of the third quarter in a blowout win over the Mavericks on Thursday so you'll want him in your NBA DFS lineups against Dallas again on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins at $6,300 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel. Cousins will slide back into Houston's starting five after Christian Wood suffered an ankle injury on Thursday and he's been extraordinarily productive when he's been given that opportunity so far this season.

Cousins is averaging 15.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a starter and has provided at least a 7x return on both sites in each of those four contests. Cousins should be in line for close to 30 minutes on Saturday against the Spurs, who are middle of the pack (15th) in DraftKings points allowed to centers.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, Feb. 6

