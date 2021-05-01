NBA daily Fantasy players often target games with high totals as they craft their NBA DFS lineups. Saturday night presents plenty of opportunities in NBA DFS with William Hill Sportsbook listing four games with totals of 231 or higher. Pelicans vs. Timberwolves has the highest total of the night with the over-under currently at 237, but does that mean you should be loading up on names like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards?

Pacers vs. Thunder has a total of 232.5 with the Pacers favored by a 6.5-point margin that is comfortable, but not quite in blowout territory. That could make Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis a popular NBA DFS stacking option if Sabonis (back) and Brogdon (hamstring) can play, but in a loaded NBA DFS player pool might it be better to spread the wealth on a night like Saturday? Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Friday, McClure included Bucks forward Bobby Portis in both his core lineups pools. The result: Portis had 16 points and 14 rebounds, returning over 43 points on both sites. That was good for at least a 7.8x return on investment and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Pistons center Isaiah Stewart at $6,500 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel. The rookie out of Washington is having a solid first season in the NBA, averaging 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game overall.

However, it's been his recent play that his put him firmly on everybody's NBA DFS radar. Stewart is coming off a 20-point, 10-rebound effort with three blocks on Thursday against the Mavericks and he's had four double-doubles with multiple blocks now in his last eight games. He could have an opportunity to feast against a smaller Hornets lineup on Saturday as Jerami Grant (knee) and Mason Plumlee (rest) are among the Detroit players who will get the night off.

Part of his NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors point guard Stephen Curry ($10,600 on DraftKings, $9,700 on FanDuel). Curry is averaging 31.3 points per game so far this season to lead the NBA and he'll take on a Rockets squad that he torched in their last head-to-head matchup on April 10.

Curry had 38 points on 13-of-21 shooting and knocked down eight 3-pointers in a 125-109 victory. He also had eight rebounds and five assists to turn in well over 50 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The Rockets are allowing 126.3 points per game over their last three contests and Curry is certainly a candidate to go off on Saturday in a season where he already has five games where he's scored 47 points or more.

