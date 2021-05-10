We are down to the last week of the NBA regular season and a pivotal matchup for playoff positioning takes place on Monday between the Wizards and Hawks. Washington is fighting to hang onto one of the final play-in spots, while Atlanta is hoping to avoid the play-in scenario. Another subplot of this game is that Russell Westbrook can set the NBA's all-time triple-double mark with his next one, and the former MVP is again averaging a triple-double this season. That has made Westbrook one of the top NBA DFS picks on a nightly basis, and he's averaging a jaw-dropping 26.2 points, 15.8 rebounds and 16.4 assists in May.

And on Sunday, McClure included Pelicans forward James Johnson as one of his top picks. The result: Johnson recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals, returning nearly 9x value on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 10

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $10,500 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Curry exploded for 49 points on Saturday, which pushed his scoring average to 31.9 points per game. That currently leads the NBA and is the most Curry has averaged in his 12-year NBA career.

As a two-time MVP, the fact that Curry is averaging a career-high in points tells you what kind of season he is having. He is also putting up 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, while leading the league with 324 made 3-pointers. With the Warriors sitting at the No. 8 seed in the West, they are overly reliant on Curry for big nights to stay afloat in the playoff race. Curry will get to devote plenty of energy on the offensive end of the court Monday vs. the Jazz as Utah is without its starting backcourt of Mike Conley Jr. (hamstring) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle).

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe ($5,900 on DraftKings, $5,700 on FanDuel), who recorded 24 points and a season-high 11 assists vs. the Hornets on Sunday. The 11-year veteran has shifted from point guard to shooting guard in his first season with the Pelicans and is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Bledsoe is also taking on more scoring responsibility with Zion Williamson (finger) currently injured. He's averaged 21 points per contest over the last two games that Williamson has missed and New Orleans could also be without Brandon Ingram (ankle), who has missed the last two games. An undermanned Pelicans team will need scoring from anywhere they can get it and Bledsoe has shown the ability to go off any given night. He scored 21 points vs. Memphis in February and the Grizzlies will host the Pelicans on Monday.

