For the second year in a row, Ja Morant has led the Grizzlies to a play-in game situation for the NBA Playoffs. Last season, Memphis came up short against the Blazers despite Morant's 35 points and eight assists. A matchup with the Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET awaits the Grizzlies and the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year definitely warrants consideration for Wednesday's NBA DFS lineups. That's because Morant scored a career-high of 44 points vs. San Antonio earlier this season and the stakes are even higher this time around.

In a win-or-go-home situation, Morant will cost you $8,300 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel for Wednesday's NBA DFS action. With just four teams in action tonight, that puts him on the more expensive end of players for Wednesday's play-in games. Thus, you'll want to find some more economical NBA DFS picks to balance out rostering Morant in your NBA DFS lineups. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Wednesday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis as one of his top picks. The result: Sabonis stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, returning over 56 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, May 19 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 19

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $10,100 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Curry led the NBA in scoring for the second time with a career-high of 32.0 points per game. He also averaged 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and his 337 made 3-pointers were the most in the league.

Few players can explode on any given night like Curry, who has 11 games this season with at least 40 points. That includes three games with over 50 points and a career-high of 62 points in just 36 minutes. Curry is playing his best as of late as his scoring average jumped over five points from before the All-Star break (29.7 PPG) to after the All-Star break (34.9 PPG). With the Warriors needing a win to clinch the No. 8 seed in their last game, Curry scored 46 points and he'll face a similar clinching scenario on Wednesday night.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday includes rostering Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel), who's averaging 21.6 points and a career-high of 6.9 assists per game. The former Raptor has suddenly become a playmaker in his 12th NBA season without sacrificing his scoring. He had 14 games with 10 or more assists this season, which is more than he had in his first 11 seasons combined.

DeRozan has been shifted to power forward this season and that allows him to use his athleticism to score on bigger, slower players. He averaged at least 20 points for the eighth straight season but did it on a 49.5 field goal percentage, which is the second-highest of that span. In a do-or-die situation, look for the Spurs to lean on DeRozan as they seek to get back into the postseason after seeing their 22-year streak ended last season.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.