The No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup with the top-seeded Utah Jazz is on the line Friday when the Grizzlies visit the Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Memphis got a balanced attack vs. the Spurs on Wednesday as three different players scored at least 20 points, including Ja Morant who had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. The 2020 Rookie of the Year has been the team's best player all season and his ability to go off in any game gives him great value in NBA DFS lineups. He'll try to keep up with Stephen Curry, who is the NBA's leading scorer averaging 32.0 points per game.

Morant ($9,400 on DraftKings, $12,500 on FanDuel) is among the most expensive options for Friday's shallow NBA DFS player pool.

And on Thursday, McClure included Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis as one of his top picks. The result: Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, returning over 54 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 21

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $11,400 on DraftKings and $15,000 on FanDuel. Curry is coming off a 37-point, seven-rebound game vs. the Lakers in which he returned over 50 points on DraftKings. It was his seventh game over the last eight that Curry produced at least 50 points on DraftKings.

The two-time MVP took his game to another level after the All-Star break. His scoring average increased over five points after the break to 34.9 points per game. Curry had 11 games this season with at least 40 points, three games with over 50 points and scored a career-high of 62 vs. Portland in January. Curry played the Grizzlies just once this season, but it was a typical Curry masterpiece as he posted 46 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Friday includes stacking Curry with forward Andrew Wiggins ($8,200 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel), who scored a season-high of 40 points vs. the Grizzlies earlier this season. Wiggins was the Warriors' second-leading scorer this season with 18.6 points per game and he also chipped in with 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.

The former number one overall pick feasted off the Grizzlies this season and scored at least 20 points in all three games vs. Memphis. He averaged 27.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game vs. the Grizzlies and that was his highest scoring average versus any team. With Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) out for Golden State, the team will need more out of Wiggins in a win-or-go-home situation. That's one of the main reasons why McClure is high on him for Friday's NBA DFS action.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 21

