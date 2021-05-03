One of the best stories this NBA season has been the resurgence of the New York Knicks. Sitting at 36-28, the team is guaranteed to finish at no worse than .500 this season which, will be the first time in eight years the Knicks don't have a losing record. All-Star Julius Randle has led the team all season and has been one of the top NBA DFS picks by averaging career-highs across the board. The Knicks will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and William Hill Sportsbook has set the over-under at 220.

With averages of 24.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists, Randle will be a premium option for your NBA DFS lineups. His price of $10,300 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel means that if you roster him, then you'll need to balance your NBA DFS lineups with more affordable picks.

And on Sunday, McClure included Randle as one of his top picks. The result: Randle posted 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists, returning over 51 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $10,800 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. The two-time MVP is leading the NBA with 31.3 points per game, which would be a new career-high. He's also averaging 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, while leading the NBA with 291 made three-pointers.

Curry has taken his game to another level since the All-Star break and is averaging 33.9 points in those 21 games. The Warriors are fighting for one of the play-in spots and Curry is doing everything he can to keep his team in playoff contention during the NBA's stretch run. He'll get a good matchup on Monday against a New Orleans Pelicans team that ranks 25th in the NBA in points allowed. Look for Curry to put up another MVP-worthy performance, making him one of the best NBA DFS picks.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans forward Zion Williamson ($10,000 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel), who is coming off a 37-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist game vs. Minnesota on Saturday. The No. 1 overall pick from 2019 is living up to expectations as he ranks sixth in points per game (27.0), seventh in field-goal percentage (61.7) and fourth in player efficiency rating (27.4).

Williamson is on a 13-game streak of scoring at least 20 points and he's averaging 29.4 points per game during this span. He's also shown great playmaking chops as his eight assists in his last contest tied his career high. Williamson will go up against a shorthanded Warriors' frontcourt on Monday as Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist), James Wiseman (knee) and Damion Lee (health and safety protocols) are all out, while Andrew Wiggins (knee) is questionable. With the Pelicans' playoff chances dwindling, they should feature Williamson going forward, so you can confidently lock him into Monday's NBA DFS lineups.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 3

