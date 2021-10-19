After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Lakers reloaded by adding several future Hall of Famers. Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis to give Los Angeles a super team for the 2021-22 season. That squad make its debut during the 2021 NBA Opening Night schedule as the Lakers host the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Deciding which Lakers to plug into your NBA DFS lineups could go a long way in formulating a successful NBA DFS strategy for Opening Night's two-game daily Fantasy basketball slate, which also features players from Bucks vs. Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If Westbrook isn't the triple-double machine he was in other places, then can he still make out as one of the top NBA DFS picks? And what should we expect from an extra motivated James on Tuesday after he was eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs for the first time? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Opening Night on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, Oct. 19 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, October 19

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Opening Night is Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Curry is not only coming off the highest-scoring season of his career, but he actually got better as the season progressed. After averaging 29.7 PPG before the All-Star break, he put up 34.9 PPG during the second half of the year.

Curry was as lethal as ever from beyond the arc as he led the NBA in made 3-pointers for the sixth time in his career. His 5.3 3PMs per game set a new career-high and he won't hesitate to launch from deep on Tuesday. The last time Curry faced the Lakers was in the play-in game last year and Curry knocked down six 3-pointers as part of his 37-point night. He also added seven rebounds and three assists, so look for him to again fill up the box score vs. LA on Opening Night.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge at $3,900 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. The seven-time All-Star retired in April due to an irregular heartbeat, but came out of retirement in September after receiving medical clearance. Aldridge averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks during his five games with the Nets last year.

Aldridge was the Nets' fourth-leading scorer during preseason, trailing only Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden. When he returned to the Nets, he was seen more as a luxury than anything else, but with Kyrie Irving not with the team, Brooklyn will be reliant on his scoring. He could very well be the Nets' third option on Tuesday and has the potential to produce far more than his modest NBA DFS price tags indicate.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 19

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.