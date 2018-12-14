NBA DFS: Stephen Curry and top picks for Dec. 14 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Nine games are on the NBA DFS main slate on Friday, Dec. 14, and daily Fantasy sports sites are going big with tournaments such as the $400K NBA Shot on FanDuel and the $400K Big Jam on DraftKings, both of which pay $100K to first place. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant all cost $10,000 or more on FanDuel, and with Leonard (hip), Mike Conley (hamstring) and Jimmy Butler (groin) among the players listed as questionable, there are some tough calls to make this evening. Before making a decision on those players or any others, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2M in his career.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as recommending multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. Last week alone, he had multiple cashes on both sites, including lineups that produced a whopping 40x return on FanDuel and 15x on DraftKings.
For Friday's slate, McClure is banking on Warriors guard Steph Curry at $9,400 on FanDuel and $10,200 on DraftKings. Curry has gone off for over 60 points on both sites in two of his last four outings, and he'll aim for that type of production again this evening against the Kings, one of the worst scoring defenses in the NBA (115.5 ppg).
Another pick he loves: Wizards forward Markieff Morris ($5,600 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings), who has produced at least 3x value on both sites in six consecutive games. And with Otto Porter (knee) questionable heading into a matchup at Brooklyn, Morris has a great chance to again provide a strong return on value this evening.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a price lower than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Rookie Rankings: Doncic back on top
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s brief reign has come to an end, with Doncic reclaiming the throne
-
Thursday's NBA scores, highlights
While there were only four games slated for Thursday night, there was no shortage of excit...
-
James Harden nets historic triple-double
No one has had more prolific triple-doubles in NBA history than the reigning MVP
-
Elderly woman rips Suns owner at meeting
'He's so tight he squeaks when he walks'
-
Suns owner says team isn't moving
A report on Wednesday stated that Robert Sarver was threatening to move the team
-
How to watch: Mavericks at Suns
Two of the top picks in the 2018 NBA Draft go head-to-head when Luka Doncic takes on Deandre...