NBA DFS: Stephen Curry and top picks for May 6 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Sunday, May 6, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Saturday, McClure rostered Cavaliers forward Kevin Love at just $7,500 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings. The result: Love exploded for 21 points and 16 rebounds. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Sunday's two-game slate of Warriors-Pelicans and Rockets-Jazz, McClure is all over New Orleans guard Rajon Rondo.

Rondo has scored 45 or more DFS points on FanDuel in two of his first three meetings against the Warriors in the second-round. Playoff Rondo is in full effect, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

McClure is also loving Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who gets an ideal matchup against a Pelicans squad that has struggled to guard him.

In the Warriors Game 2 victory over New Orleans, Curry filled up the stat sheet with 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals, producing over 40 DFS points on both sites. And he's scored 40 or more points on FanDuel in each game he's played against the Pelicans this season, so take advantage of this matchup and watch the DFS points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 DFS points. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

