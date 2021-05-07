After back-to-back MVP seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo is flying under the radar this year, despite similar numbers as the past two seasons. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and a career-high 5.9 assists per game, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks on a nightly basis. Antetokounmpo will get a chance for more stat padding on Friday as his Bucks take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. With so many players around the league injured or resting, Antetokounmpo is arguably the top option in Friday's NBA DFS player pool.

Antetokounmpo ($11,000 on DraftKings, $11,400 on FanDuel) is the most expensive player on both sites for Friday's NBA DFS slate. But you also have to take into account that his minutes may be limited if the Bucks blow out the Rockets, and Milwaukee being 16.5-point favorites per William Hill Sportsbook indicates just that.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday is Hornets guard Terry Rozier at $8,000 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. Rozier is having a career year with averages of 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. In his sixth NBA season, he's become one of the best marksmen in the league and ranks sixth in made 3-pointers (205) after being maligned for his outside shot earlier in his career.

Rozier should benefit on Friday from the lack of available bodies the Hornets will throw at the Orlando Magic. Gordon Hayward (foot) and Miles Bridges (health and safety protocols) are both out, while Devonte' Graham (knee) is doubtful. Those three all rank among the top five in minutes played for Charlotte, so Rozier should absorb much of that available playing time. He's a good bet to lead the Hornets in scoring just as he did when the Hornets last played the Magic in January.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets guard Armoni Brooks at $3,900 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel, who is coming off a career-high of 20 points on Wednesday vs. the 76ers. The rookie just made his NBA debut in April but already has five games with double-digit scoring and has shown proficiency from beyond the arc.

Plenty of NBA teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, but the Rockets' injury list is almost comical with how many players are listed on it. Thirteen players of their 17-man roster are listed as either out (eight players), doubtful (one player) or questionable (four players) for Friday's game. In terms of minutes played per game, Houston's top 10 players are all on the injury report so Brooks is one of the last bodies left. He should easily eclipse the 23 minutes per game he's averaging and when projected to a per-36 minutes basis, Brooks is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 7

